Spring is the perfect time of year to get outside and hit the cold water streams. On Friday April 21 join Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservation's Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) group for a Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop. From 10 am – 2 pm at Felderman Park 100 Frontier Ct, Bellevue, IA 52031 participants will learn flyfishing basics like setting up a rod, learning some casts, and having time to fish. Participants can bring their own equipment or, borrow fly rods from Jackson County Conservation. Equipment is limited and will be loaned out first come first served. Participants must have a valid fishing license with a trout stamp. Participants will want to bring a packed lunch, water, and wear appropriate clothes for the weather. Limited space available. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
Bellevue, IA
