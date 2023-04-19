Spring is the perfect time of year to get outside and hit the cold water streams. On Friday April 21 join Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservations Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) group for a Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop. From 10 am – 2 pm at Felderman Park 100 Frontier Court, Bellevue.
Participants will learn flyfishing basics like setting up a rod, learning some casts, and having time to fish. Participants can bring their own equipment or, borrow fly rods from Jackson County Conservation.
