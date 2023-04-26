A FLY FISHING WORKSHOP for beginners was held last Friday at Felderman Park in Bellevue. About 15 participants came to enjoy the spring weather and learned how to cast out with help from Tony Vorwald of Jackson County Conservation (pictured above left), along with other conservation officers from Jones and Dubuque counties. Participants learned flyfishing basics like setting up a rod, learning various casting techniques, and being patient when fishing. Mill Creek at Felderman Park in Bellevue is stocked with trout each year by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, so it was an ideal location for the event.