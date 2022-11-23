The Bellevue Chamber and its merchants are seeking floats to participate in the Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.. The parade will precede the fireworks. It is free to participate in the parade and River Ridge Brewing will be giving out awards as well.
