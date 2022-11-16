The Bellevue Chamber and its merchants are seeking floats to participate in the Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.. The parade will precede the fireworks. It is free to participate in the parade and River Ridge Brewing will be giving out awards as well.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:30 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:48 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...Slick Roadways Tonight Due to Refreezing Snow... Temperatures have continued to fall at or below freezing across our northern portions of eastern Iowa this evening. These temperatures, along with wet roads from previously melted snow, will lead to refreezing, which could cause a glaze of ice to form on the roads. Use extra caution if driving overnight and be prepared to encounter slick roads, especially on those that have not been treated. Remember, roads that look wet could actually be icy!
