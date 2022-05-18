The Bellevue Heritage Days Committee is hoping to get more businesses and civic organizations to participate in the annual Independence Day parade to jazz it up a bit.
“Remember growing up watching all the cool floats and things to see in our Bellevue Heritage Days Parade?” said Heritage Days Committee member Mike Hurley. “We need to bring that tradition back. Let's do our part and make our parade great again.”
This year, floats will be ranked with prizes awarded for first and second place. In addition to the notoriety of entering the "top float in Bellevue" the committee has also offered a yet to be named amount of Chambers Bucks for first and second place.
Hurley said the judging committee for the parade will need to have at least 10 floats entered to pay out the prizes. Campaigners are also allowed this year.
Pre-registration is encouraged prior to June 24 by either calling Bellevue City Hall or finding the entry form on the Heritage Days social media platform.
Parade line-up will be at Horizon Lanes on Sunday July 3 at 9:15 a.m. with the big parade starting at 10 a.m. sharp.
