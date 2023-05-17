Dale Ernst

Dale Ernst of Bellevue is pictured here at the Museum of Flight in Washington D.C.

About two decades ago, the Honor Flight program was created with a simple, yet powerful, mission – honoring the nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.

While initially focused on America’s World War II veterans, the Honor Flight program in recent years expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.