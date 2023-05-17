About two decades ago, the Honor Flight program was created with a simple, yet powerful, mission – honoring the nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.
While initially focused on America’s World War II veterans, the Honor Flight program in recent years expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Transporting approximately 22,000 veterans annually, the Honor Flight has flown nearly 275,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. since its inception.
One of those veterans is Bellevue’s Dale Ernst, who served during the Vietnam era from 1969-1971. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974.
He was among 82 veterans and support staff who went on the whirlwind one-day trip a week ago Tuesday, departing from the Quad Cities.
While in the nation’s capitol, Ernst, escorted by his daughter Brittni Decker, had the opportunity to tour the Museum of Flight, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and Iwo Jima Memorial. He also witnessed the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
He also felt a lot of pride and patriotism.
“There were people with flags and signs that read ‘thank you Veterans,’ and people shaking hands thanking us, as well as police escorts and salutes,” said Ernst, who made the trip from Moline, Illinois to Washington D.C. and back. “When we got back home, the welcome from everyone was something to remember.”
Students in Nicki Decker’s class from Bellevue Elementary School also wrote letters to Ernst, which were delivered on the plane during ‘mail call.’
“The whole experience was pretty incredible,” said Ernst.
During his service a half century ago, Ernst served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bausell as a boatswains mate.
During his deployment the USS Bausell participated in several operations, escorting the Seventh Fleet destroyers, as well as operations with the Carrier Strike Force, Search and Rescue, Naval Gunfire Support and trawler surveillance. Ernst and his ship spent a lot of time during the war station off the coast of DaNang in south Vietnam.
The Honor Flight program is a national nonprofit organization comprised of independent hubs working together to achieve the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, they have the enormous privilege of showing the nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve.
Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to generous donations to our organization.
