Megan Flattery, formerly of Fort Dodge and now residing in Des Moines and Samuel Peters of Ames are engaged. Parents of the couple are Dave and Debbie Flattery of Fort Dodge and Charlie and Jenni Peters of Bellevue Iowa.
A May 13, 2023 wedding is planned.
Flattery is a 2017 graduate of St. Edmond High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Iowa State University in 2021. She is employed with Insight Global as a recruiter in Des Moines.
Peters is a 2017 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2021. He is currently completing his masters degree in Agricultural Economics from Iowa State University and is employed with Summit Agricultural Group in Alden, Iowa.
