Dimensional Brewing Company in Dubuque and Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill of Bellevue, have announced a new collaborative venture; Flatted Fifth at Dimensional Brewing. The BBQ and southern food restaurant will open their second location at the Dubuque brewery in the spring of 2020.
The restaurant will be serving a limited version of their current menu at Potter’s Mill and a few new appetizer items at Dimensional Brewing during the brewery’s normal business hours. Flatted Fifth will continue operations at their Potter’s Mill location.
It is hoped that this collaboration of regional businesses will continue to develop the community culture of Lower Main Street in Dubuque, provide the customers of Dimensional Brewing integrated food and beverage options while increasing Flatted Fifth’s brand awareness in Dubuque.
Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill opened in August 2014 in Bellevue, Iowa and has grown into a regional destination for cajun and BBQ foodies and blues lovers. The internationally known blues venue, welcomes award-winning blues and jazz artists from around the world to their stage on a regular basis.
Dimensional Brewing Co. opened in November 2018 in Dubuque, Iowa, adding to the ever-popular craft beer scene. Known for its welcoming tap room and rotating selection of house made brews, the downtown brewery has quickly become a must-stop destination for beer enthusiasts.
For more information about Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ visit pottersmill.net. For more information about Dimensional Brewing Co. visit dimensionalbrewing.com.
