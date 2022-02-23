Jackson County’s roads and bridges command the spotlight during a public hearing Thursday night, Feb. 24.
The public is invited to ask questions and share concerns about the county’s five-year road plan. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the supervisors’ boardroom inside the Jackson County Courthouse, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Jackson County Engineer David Dryer will discuss the condition of the county’s roads and bridges and propose a prioritized list of road and bridge fixes for the next five years.
The road-plan meeting typically draws 20 or more county residents each year. Many of them express their concerns and ask questions about the plan or offer comments about the conditions of countywide infrastructure needs.
This year’s proposed five-year road plan includes many bridge replacement projects — 12 of them — scattered across the county.
The 2022-26 proposed five-year road plan includes (listed by year to be completed, project location/type, and cost estimate):
2022
E-17 (150th Street) from Iron Hill to Teters Bridge, pavement rehab, $950,000
Z-40 (500th Avenue), Miles to Clinton County, roadwork, $300,000
475th Avenue in Washington Township, work to bridge #3562, $350,000
South Main Street bridge over Prairie Creek on the south side of Maquoketa, bridge replacement, $1.8 million (a shared project with the city of Maquoketa)
134th Street in Perry Township, work to bridge #2990, $89,000
525th Avenue in Iowa Township, work to bridge #3254 over Small Creek, $70,000
100th Avenue in South Fork Township, work to bridge #3109 over Pumpkin Creek, $75,000
Estimated total: $3,634,000
2023
Y-61 (250th Avenue) from Bellevue Cascade Road to LaMotte, pavement rehab, $1.46 million
49th Street in Monmouth Township, work on bridge #1845, $450,000
216th Street, work on bridge #2088 over Little Mill Creek, $78,000
Estimated total: $1,988,000
2024
Y-61 (250th Avenue) from Iowa Highway 62 to Bellevue Cascade Road, pavement rehab, $1.86 million
17th Street in Iowa Township, work to bridge #3320, $400,000
208th Street in Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #3565, $130,000
Estimated total: $2,390,000
2025
Y-31 (Bernard Road) from 150th Street to Crabb Town, pavement rehab, $750,000
Z-34 (435th Avenue) Maquoketa River to Preston), pavement rehab, $1.7 million
362nd Avenue in Bellevue Township, work to bridge #2555, $650,000
239th Avenue in Prairie Springs Township, work to bridge #0476, $85,000
Estimated total: $3,185,000
2026
Y-31 (Bernard Road) from Crabb Town to 234th Street, pavement rehab, $1.8 million
184th Avenue in South Fork Township, work to bridge #3603, $650,000
Estimated total: $2.45 million
Altogether, the projects on the proposed five-year road plan are estimated to cost $13,647,000.
All projects on the proposed five-year road plan are subject to change until the supervisors approve it.
