It’s that time of the year in Bellevue. The fishing is good, the river is calm and late summer season is at its peak.
That means it’s time once again for the big Fishtival celebration along the Mighty Mississippi.
Members of the Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting the 10th annual ‘Fishtival’ celebration along the Riverview riverwalk on Saturday, September 10.
Fishtival is a celebration of art along the Mississippi River.
Original art from local artists and artisans will be available to peruse and purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art works include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and photography. The Great River Gallery will also be open and offering family-friendly art projects. Included in this year’s Fishtival, will be a street chalk artist, face painting, music and a visit from a Bellevue mermaid.
Patrons are encouraged to come out to enjoy the festival atmosphere, as well as patronizing local restaurants, businesses and all that Bellevue has to offer.
Cierra Budde, a graduate of Bellevue High School and the daughter of Jayson and Stacy Heiar of Bellevue, will be the Fishtival’s official ‘chalk artist’ at this weekend’s event. Cierra’s ability to create her art using chalk, will be showcased on the street next to the brown Gazebo.
