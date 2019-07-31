The Bellevue Art Council’s ‘Fishtival’ Art Festival returns August 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featuring area artists and crafters, the daylong event showcases talent throughout the area. Arts, crafts, food, music, Ski Bellevue’s water ski show, and more will fill the day.
Some areas for arts, crafts, and vendor booths may still be available. If interested, please contact Dave Eischeid (d.c.eischeid@gmail.com) for registration forms, which must be turned in no later than August 10.
Another event this year, Chalk the River Walk, will also take place during Fishtival. Artists ages 16 and over will be able to utilize their talents while chalking a 5x5 area along the river.
Ten spots are available for the event during Fishtival activities. Prizes will be awarded at the close of the event that day.
If interested, contact Joannie Kilburg (joannie.kilburg @gmail.com) for registration materials. Materials are to be turned in no later than August 10.
