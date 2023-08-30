The Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting its annual “Fishtival” celebration along the Riverwalk on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists will be selling creations which include paintings, mixed media pieces, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and photography. Face painting is available as well.
Hands on activities will be offered with street chalk art, jewelry making, and watercolor painting in the brown gazebo on the Riverwalk.
Of course, the Mississippi River Mermaid will be making her appearance as well.
The Joan and Brian Hart Ceramic Studio (Gasparware) will be hosting a grand opening as an added bonus at their new studio, which is located at 118 South Riverview.
New this year is a combined effort between the Great River Gallery and River Ridge Brewery to provide music from 4 to 9 p.m. on Water Street Landing. Music will be provided by Lily Stella Maris from Galena, Il. and Flash In A Pan from Iowa City, Ia.
The event is being made possible thanks to the generous support of River Ridge Brewery and the Jackson County Area Tourism Association.
