Fishtival

The Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting its annual “Fishtival” celebration along the Riverwalk on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Artists will be selling creations which include paintings, mixed media pieces, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and photography.  Face painting is available as well.  

Hands on activities will be offered with street chalk art, jewelry making, and watercolor painting in the brown gazebo on the Riverwalk.  