The 2021 Fishtival celebration, sponsored by the Bellevue Arts Council, will take place Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bellevue. The annual event is a celebration of local heritage as a community on the Mississippi River through all forms of art including dance, arts and music.
Local and regional artisans will be selling their wares along the river front, including a variety of works from ceramics, paintings, jewelry, woodworking and much more. Food vendors will be plentiful as well.
As has been the tradition in the past, Bellevue’s own Mermaid is expected to come ashore during the afternoon to the talk to the children and hand out trinkets.
Another highlight of this year’s activities will be a talk by Bellevue’s Maury Anderson, who will give a presentation about the clam harvesting and ecology on the Mississippi River, and how it related to the former Button Factory and the button industry on general. he will speak at the Brown Gazebo in two sessions, the first at 11:30 a.m. and the second beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Other family-friendly art activities, headed up by artist and Bellevue Arts Council member Sue Sawvel, include, watersoluble colored pencil on watercolor paper; an 4x4 mini canvas acrylic painting with easel, Gyotaku (fish) printmaking on rice paper, an assemblage entitled ‘Summer Memory Jar’ with lid and a ‘seaglass’ necklace. Art activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the new Bellevue Arts Council gallery now located at Water Street Landing in the lower level of the Button Factory. All art activities are make-and-take and are free of charge, courtesy of the Bellevue Arts Council.
The mission of the BAC is to present a variety of unique, artistic expressions and experiences to children, students, and community and to attract visitors to Bellevue through the promotion of art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.