The 2021 Fishtival celebration, sponsored by the Bellevue Arts Council, will take place Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bellevue. The annual event is a celebration of local heritage as a community on the Mississippi River through all forms of art including dance, arts and music.
Local and regional artisans will be selling their wares along the river front, including a variety of works from ceramics, paintings, jewelry, woodworking and much more. Food vendors will be plentiful as well.
As has been the tradition in the past, Bellevue’s own Mermaid is expected to come ashore during the afternoon to the talk to the children and hand out trinkets.
Family-friendly art activities, headed up by artist and Bellevue Arts Council member Sue Sawvel, include, watersoluble colored pencil on watercolor paper; an 4x4 mini canvas acrylic painting with easel, Gyotaku (fish) printmaking on rice paper, an assemblage entitled ‘Summer Memory Jar’ with lid and a ‘seaglass’ necklace.
Art activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the new Bellevue Arts Council gallery now located at Water Street Landing in the lower level of the Button Factory. All art activities are make-and-take and are free of charge, courtesy of the Bellevue Arts Council.
The mission of the BAC is to present a variety of unique, artistic expressions and experiences to children, students, and community and to attract visitors to Bellevue through the promotion of art.
Sue Sawvel, who will be conducting the art activities in the lower level of the Button Factory is a retired art teacher, who taught at Central High School in DeWitt from 1999 to 2015. She taught Drawing I and II, Painting I and II, graphic design I and II, 3D design, ceramics, and advanced studio I and II. Sawvel graduated in 1995 from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Studio Art with certification to teach. She also has a master’s degree in education from St. Ambrose University.
Sawvel is the mother of three daughters and five grandchildren. She remarried in July of 2010 and she and her husband, Earl, have bragging rights to many more children, grandchildren, and even three grandchildren.
“Earl is retired, too, and we live in Bellevue, deciding that this would be the place to live to enjoy our retirement. We do love it here,” said Sawvel. “We both are members of the Bellevue Arts Council and Rotary. I am also a member of the local P.E.O. chapter. With a background in art, usually I get volunteering jobs that require solutions relating to artmaking in layout and design. It’s one of the ways I can use my art background and skills within these organizations, working with volunteers all bringing their unique talents to help make our community an even better place to live.”
