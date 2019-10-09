Fishing Report

Upper Mississippi River levels were rising last week due to recent heavy rainfall. Water clarity is poor. Many ramps will be under water this week. Look for fish in side channels or backwater lakes. Water temperature is in the upper 60s.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level is 12.8 feet at Guttenberg and is to predicted to rise several feet this week.
The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed for flood repair work. Water temperature is near 60 degrees at Lock and Dam 10.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water.
Bluegill - Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current.
Freshwater Drum - Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye - Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure.
Yellow Perch - No Report: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water.
Black Crappie - No Report: Crappies have moved into side-channels with flooded trees and slight current flows; use a minnow. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water levels is 15.2 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise over the next week to minor flood levels. The water temperature is 65 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Walleye - No Report: High water is making it tough on walleye anglers. Bluegill - Slow: Changing water levels and dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum - Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level is 15.9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 66 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and Pleasant Creek ramp are both flooded. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish - Fair: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Black Crappie - No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Bluegill - Slow: Dirty water makes for poor bluegill fishing. Freshwater Drum - Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 14.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 16.2 feet at Camanche and 9.9 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to rise over the next week to minor flood levels. Lots of debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish - Fair: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Black Crappie - No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Use a small minnow for bait. Bluegill - Slow: Dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum - Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.
Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait. Walleye - Slow: Lots of floating debris is limiting fishing for walleyes.
