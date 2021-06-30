Upper Mississippi River levels remain at extremely low levels. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Water temperature is near 75 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 4.9 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.6 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 75 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Walleye - Good: The walleye bite has picked up a bit with the cooler water temperatures. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike - Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 4.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 75 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye - Good: The walleye bite has picked up with the cooler water. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Northern Pike - Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water in the summer. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Bluegill - Good: Some bluegill catches are being reported on the inside edges of wing dams. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie - Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate to strong current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass.
Flathead Catfish -Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. If you want larger flatheads you will need to use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 4.8 feet, 9.2 feet at Camanche and 4.6 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 76 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Paddlefish - No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye - Good: The walleye bite is benefiting from the cooler water temperatures. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Some very large fish approaching 9 pounds were reported in recent weeks. Northern Pike - Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Yellow Perch - Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill - Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Find most bluegills on the inside corners of wing dams. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. White Crappie - Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Flathead Catfish - Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some nice 5- to 7-pound hybrids are being caught near the tailwater.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 4.6 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 85 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try a spinnerbait or crankbait fished along the rock lines. Flathead Catfish - Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater for this hard fighting fish.
Water temperature is in the mid-70's after the recent cold weather pattern throughout the upper Midwest. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. River levels are low; take caution when boating as there are many obstructions. It is easy to back your trailer off the ends of ramps at these levels. Try to put the trailer in the minimum water needed to float the boat. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 4.69 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Use caution when boating on the river with the low water conditions. Flood stage is 15 feet. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use nightcrawlers or stink baits. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie - No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.84 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. White Crappie - No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.76 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Some crappies are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White bass are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Some white bass are being caught on the backsides of the wing dams close to shore in areas of current.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.65 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been rising slightly. River stage is 8.71 feet at Burlington and is rising slightly. River stage is 525.80 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the side channels. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber.
River stages continue to fall. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 77 degrees. Boaters should use caution when out on the river with the low water levels. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.