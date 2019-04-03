Fishing Report

Upper Mississippi River levels are at moderate flood stages and are still rising. Main channel areas are mostly ice free with fair water clarity. Water temp is near 38 degrees. Most boat ramps are under water.
Mississippi River Pool 12
Water levels are currently rising and are near 16.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 18.6 feet at the RR bridge. This is moderate flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 36 degrees. Sauger - Slow: Some fish are being caught on jigs very tight to the banks.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water levels are 16.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and are rising as of this past weekend. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 37 degrees. The City ramp is open at Bellevue and remains one of the few open ramps during moderate flood stages. Sauger - Fair: Use a three way rig with minnows or a jig and minnow. They are generally very tight to the bank in high water levels.
Mississippi River Pool 14
Water levels are near 17.1 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.7 feet at Camanche and 12.4 feet at LeClaire. These are all at moderate flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 38 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded. Sauger - Fair: If you can find a launch spot, a few sauger are being caught on jig and minnows fishing very close to the bank.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is near 18.5 feet, which is a major flood level. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 39 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded. Water levels are still rising and are in moderate to major flood stages throughout the district. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.
ississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 18.30 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is forecast to start rising again by the end of the weekend. The Marquette St boat ramp, Credit Island boat ramp, Buffalo Shores boat ramp, Clark's Ferry boat ramp, Shady Creek boat ramp, and Fairport boat ramps are all closed due to high water.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 18.96 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and forecast to start rising again by the end of the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Muscatine City boat ramps are closed due to high water. Kilpeck Landing and Big Timber are also closed due to flooding.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 20.39 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will also be under water.
