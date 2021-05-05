Upper Mississippi River levels stabilized this past week. Water temperature was in the mid-50s and fish are biting. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level at Guttenberg is 8.9 feet and is expected to remain stable next week. Water temperature at the Guttenberg dam is 51 degrees. Sauger - Slow: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye - Fair: Fishing below the lock & dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Yellow Perch - Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike - Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post spawn. Fish flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish are moving into the vegetation. Black Crappie - Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters for crappies. Bluegill - Good: Fish in areas with little to no current using a small piece of worm under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish - Good: Fish cut bait or a night crawler off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temps. Fish the upper portion of backwater lakes with a flashy spinnerbait.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are currently 8.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.8 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 56 degrees in channel and in 60's in the backwaters. Water clarity is good. Walleye - Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike - Good: Cast gaudy spinner baits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch - Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish - Good: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Bluegill - Excellent: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive right now and can be caught on spinners or even worms in backwater areas. These fish offer and excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie - Fair: Some reports are starting to come in that crappie are being taken out of backwater sloughs by anglers using bobbers and small minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam was receding last week and was at 9.7 feet this past weekend. Water temperature is around 56 degrees in main channel and the water clarity is good. Both the Bellevue City and DNR ramps are open for use in the tailwater. Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is now closed for the year. Walleye - Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike - Good: Use gaudy white spinners for the best success. Best spots to try are located in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill - Good: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water.
Channel Catfish - Good: Channel cats are being taken on worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be real fun to catch. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.
Black Crappie - Good: Some reports are starting to come in that crappie are being taken out of backwater sloughs by anglers using bobbers and small minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water levels at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and currently at 9.4 feet, Camanche is at 12.4 feet and Le Claire is at 7.0 feet. Water temperature is around 57 in main channel and in 60s in backwaters. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish - No Report: The paddlefish season is now closed for the year. Walleye - Slow: Generally, a slow spring for walleyes although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike - Good: Pike are now being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Yellow Perch - Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when angling for bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinner baits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Channel Catfish - Good: Channel cats are biting on worms and cut bait. Fishing has been good along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill - Excellent: Lots of bluegills are now being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Lots of freshwater drum can be caught in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level at Rock Island is receding and is presently at 9.9 feet. The water temperature his near 57 degrees and water clarity is good. Channel Catfish - Good: Cut shad bait is often the ticket for early season catfish. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Lots of freshwater drum can be caught in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.
Water temperature is back up to the upper 50s in the main channel and in 60s in backwaters. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities has risen to 9.94 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. We have not received much for fishing information for this pool this week. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are the Andalusia Island Complex and Sunset Marina.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine has risen to 8.58 feet and flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs and minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston is 9.93 feet, flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is open. The gates are out of the water at the lock and dam. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wingdams. Try casting jigs and minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are the Huron Island complex. Channel Catfish - Fair: Some channel catfish are being caught from shore along the Toolsboro ramp. Try fishing with nightcrawlers.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 6.58 feet and falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 12.17 feet, flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 526.58 feet, flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. This area did receive some heavier rains recently that may impact water clarity.
Mississippi River Pool 16-19: River stage has been falling and forecasted to continue to fall over the weekend. Water clarity is fair and main channel water temperature is around 58 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
