Mississippi River Pool 12 at Dubuque
Water levels are expected to remain steady this week. The water level is 6.7 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 82 degrees. The water clarity is excellent. Northern Pike - Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill - Fair: A few bluegills reported in shallow backwater areas near brush piles. Expect them to move along the channel edges in low water. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Lots of channel catfish are being caught on prepared stink baits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass - Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie - Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Smaller flatheads are being taken on worms in deeper holes and in the tailwater.
Mississippi River Pool 13 at Bellevue
The water level is 7.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 82 degrees. The water clarity is excellent. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike - Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater.
Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing around brush piles in larger sloughs with reduced current. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Smaller flatheads are being taken in deep holes or in the tailwater on worms. White Bass - Fair: White bass are being reported in the tailwater; use flashy small spinners. Walleye - Fair: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 14 at Fulton
The water level is 6.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.5 feet at Camanche and 5.5 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 82 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles.
lines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill - Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. As water levels get low look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. White Bass - No Report: Expect white bass to be hitting in the tailwaters and elsewhere. Look for feeding schools of fish; use flashy small spinners. Walleye -Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 7 feet at Rock Island and is steady. The water temperature is 82 degrees; water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and stinkbaits. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. In line spinners work the best, but must be fished very close to the rock and current areas.
Water level is expected to hold steady. Water temperature is 82 degrees. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.