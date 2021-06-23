Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to fall slightly then level off this week. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 4.6 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 75 degrees at the Guttenberg dam.
Black Crappie - Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill - Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current.
Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish - Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike - Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises.
Sauger - No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass- Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye - Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch - Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 4.8 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.4 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 84 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer.
Black Crappie - Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges and the inside parts of wing dams. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish.
Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive.
You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water.
Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike - Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers with strong current.
Walleye - Fair: The walleye bite has slacked off a bit with the warm water conditions. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 4.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 84 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good.
Water level is very low; be careful when boating as many obstructions are present. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp.
Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie - Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow.
Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Some are being taken on wing dams as they have moved out of the backwaters due to low water conditions.
Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch.
Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines.
Flathead Catfish -Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. If you want larger flatheads you will need to use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait.
Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.
Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up.
Northern Pike - Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temps get this hot. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike.
Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass.
Walleye - Fair: The walleye bite has slacked off a bit probably with the warm water conditions. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.