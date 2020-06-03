fishing report

Mississippi River Pool 11
River level at Guttenberg has bumped up to 10.3 feet and is predicted to reach 11.6 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye - Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike - Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon - Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish - Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish - Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
Upper Mississippi River levels are rising this week. Recent rains have decreased water clarity. Fish are more actively feeding with the water temperatures near 70 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is rising and is 9.8 feet; levels are 12 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike - Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch - Fair: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. Some fish are being caught alongside of bluegills and crappies in backwater areas. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are on the beds. It may be harder to find them once the water rises. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie are reported out of marina areas, especially under boat docks. Channel Catfish - Good: Cut bait is still producing nice channel catfish. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass bite has picked up; most fish are in spawning behavior right now.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level is 11.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature has risen to near 70 degrees. Most boat ramps are coming on line after spring flooding, but Pleasant Creek Boat ramp remains closed. Yellow Perch - Slow: Yellow perch are being reported by anglers fishing for bluegills and crappie. Channel Catfish - Good: Some cats have moved along rock lines to prepare for spawning. Black Crappie - Fair: A few crappies are being taken in larger complexes such as crooked slough near fallen trees. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike - Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Good: The bass bite has picked up again. Many fish are in spawning mode. Bluegill - Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines in the backwater areas.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 10.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 13.2 feet at Camanche and 7.9 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature has risen to 71 degrees. The water is clear. The Corps of Engineers boat ramp at Cattail Slough may still be closed due to high water and debris. Walleye - Fair: Angler are finding some walleyes on wing dams near shore with crankbaits. Yellow Perch - Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. Some are still being reported incidentally while fishing for bluegills and crappie. Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait in moderate current areas. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum - Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass fishing has picked back up again; fish are in spawning mode.
lack Crappie - No Report: Expect crappie to really start biting on the Mississippi now that water levels have somewhat stabilized. Northern Pike - Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 11.9 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 72 degrees; water is clear. Freshwater Drum - Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish - Good: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits.
Water level is back on the rise after recent rains. Most boat ramps are open after spring flooding, but there may still be some debris. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.