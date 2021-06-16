Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to fall slightly then level off this week. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 614.5 feet and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 80 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Black Crappie - Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill - Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 6.1 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 73 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie - Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill - Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish - Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike - Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger - No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 8.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.3 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 72 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie - Fair: The cool weather set back crappie movement spawning; they should be nearly done with spawning. Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish - Excellent: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi River with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Some cats are being caught by floating a bobber and worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing in the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike - Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers. Walleye - Good: The walleye bite picked up this past week for larger slot fish after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 73 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week's cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp - Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it's an excellent time for bow fishing. Please do not leave your shot carp or buffalo on the bank as that is considered littering. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Anglers are starting to catch flathead on live bait such as green sunfish or bullheads. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Lots of bass in the tailwater as well hitting on crankbaits and spinners. Northern Pike - Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye - Good: Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. The walleye bite has picked up after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 8.1 feet, 11.4 feet at Camanche and 6.3 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 73 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Bluegill - Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Fish in shallow sun soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Some are being taken in the tailwater area on spinners. Northern Pike - Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Paddlefish - No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye - Good: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed rock wing dams. The bite on walleyes in Pool 14 picked up a bit the last week or so, mostly larger slot fish. White Crappie - Slow: Still picking up a few, but expect them to move into the shallows to spawn this week as temperatures warm. Yellow Perch - Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 7.8 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 73 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish - Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Also try floating a bobber and worms around rock piles for pre-spawning catfish. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass - No Report: Expect smallies to move in along the rock shoreline and the bite to pick up as the water temperature warms.
Water temperature is 73 degrees in the main channel. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 6.30 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Tailwater stage is forecast to fall to 5.8 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Channel Catfish - Good: Some channel catfish are being caught along the main channel above Sunset Marina. Use nightcrawlers or leeches. Also try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches along rip-rap shorelines. Walleye - Fair: A few walleyes were caught in Sylvan Slough trolling crankbaits. Also look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass - Good: White bass are being caught along the Davenport River front. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails. White Crappie - Fair: Some crappies were caught in Sunset Marina. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 4.95 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady through the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie - Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 5.97 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to fall to 5.5 over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 3.46 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to fall to 2.9 feet over the weekend. River stage is 9.56 feet at Burlington and ia falling. River stage is 525.77 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.
Tailwater stages have fallen close to 2 feet in the past few days. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 80 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
