As a way to say thank you to the local community after recovering from the destruction of an EF-1 tornado this past April, Riverview Vacation Rentals, owned and operated by Dan and Annie Blitgen will host a special Fish Fry on Saturday, August 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is being held to celebrate and give thanks to all who assisted, including Bellevue’s emergency crews, police, ambulance and fire department, as well as numerous other businesses and individuals who helped during the aftermath of the storm.
