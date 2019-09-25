The Miles Lions Club will host a Fish Fry, Friday, October 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stalker’s Pub at 330 Ferry Road in Miles.
Serving fish, side salads, dinner roll and dessert. For carry-outs call (563) 682-7768. Cost is $10 for adults.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Miles Lions Club will host a Fish Fry, Friday, October 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stalker’s Pub at 330 Ferry Road in Miles.
Serving fish, side salads, dinner roll and dessert. For carry-outs call (563) 682-7768. Cost is $10 for adults.
Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Plentiful sunshine. High 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.