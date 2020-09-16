Several Bellevue students competed in the state 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held on August 29 at Iowa State University in the Hanson Center.
Students judged breeding heifers, market steers, keep call heifers, breeding ewes, market lambs, keep cull ewes, breeding gilts, market hogs, breeding does, 1 class questions, and 3 classes reasons.
Out of the 13 teams, Bellevue Team students judging as Jackson County 4-H placed 1st overall (Miranda Peters, Nick Deppe, Wade Schwager, and Austin Hager) and Jackson 2 placed 6th (Beau Cota, Quinton Schwager, Hayden Holdgrafer and Will Lapke).
Jackson County 1 placed 1st Beef, 1st Swine, 2nd Reasons, 2nd Sheep, 2nd goats, and top overall. Individuals overall: Nick Deppe 1st, Miranda Peters 3rd, Austin Hager 7th, and Wade Schwager 8th.
The Jackson County Team 1 will represent Iowa in the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
This is the 8th year in a row that Bellevue FFA or Jackson County 4-H has competed in a National Livestock Judging Contest.
“Bellevue FFA and Jackson County 4-H teams would like to thank parents, schools, and communities for the support for our teams through the years we have been on the National Judging Contest circuit,” said Bellevue FFA Advisor Steve Schroeder.
