Led Zepplin Cover

Led Zeppelin's first album released in 1969 features a black-and-white image of the burning Hindenburg airship, photographed by Sam Shere on May 6, 1937, during the Hindenburg disaster. The image refers to the origin of the band's name itself, when Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck and The Who's drummer Keith Moon and the Who’s bassist John Entwistle were discussing the idea of forming a group, Moon joked, "It would probably go over like a lead balloon", and Entwistle reportedly replied, "a lead zeppelin!"

The front cover illustration, rendering the famous original black-and-white photograph in ink, used a Rapidograph technical pen and a mezzotint technique.