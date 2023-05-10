Led Zeppelin's first album released in 1969 features a black-and-white image of the burning Hindenburg airship, photographed by Sam Shere on May 6, 1937, during the Hindenburg disaster. The image refers to the origin of the band's name itself, when Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck and The Who's drummer Keith Moon and the Who’s bassist John Entwistle were discussing the idea of forming a group, Moon joked, "It would probably go over like a lead balloon", and Entwistle reportedly replied, "a lead zeppelin!"
The front cover illustration, rendering the famous original black-and-white photograph in ink, used a Rapidograph technical pen and a mezzotint technique.
The first pressing of the album released in the United Kingdome, featured the band name and the Atlantic logo in turquoise. When it was switched to the orange print later that year, the turquoise sleeve became a collector's item.
The album cover gained further widespread attention when, at a February 1970 concert in Copenhagen, the band were billed as "the Nobs" as the result of a legal threat from aristocrat Eva von Zeppelin (a relative of the creator of the Zeppelin aircraft). Von Zeppelin, upon seeing the album cover of the Hindenburg crashing in flames, threatened legal action over the concert taking place.
In 2001, Greg Kot wrote in Rolling Stone that "The cover of Led Zeppelin … shows the Hindenburg airship, in all its phallic glory, going down in flames. The image did a pretty good job of encapsulating the music inside: sex, catastrophe and things blowing up."
The classic album features the songs Good Times, Bad Times, Communication Breakdown and the iconic Dazed and Confused. It has been named to the top 100 rock albums of all time by Rolling Stone.
