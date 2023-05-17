Marmon Wasp

Marmon Wasp, driven by Ray Harroun, an engineer with the Marmon Motor Car Company, was the first Indianapolis 500 Winner.  He and the car are pictured here in action in 1911.

The Indianapolis 500 has been a Memorial Day tradition since its first running in 1911, and today attracts some 200,000 spectators and a national television audience.  

Though those numbers have declined since the infamous IRL-CART split in 1996, the race is still a premier event on the national sports calendar.