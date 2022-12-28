First Day Hikes

The Friends of Bellevue State Park will be featuring two events from Friday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 1

What are you doing over New Year’s?

The DNR invites Iowans to step outside and enjoy Iowa state parks and forests in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Visitors can ring in the New Year with the Parks Passport on their own or by joining park staff on a guided hike.