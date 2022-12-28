What are you doing over New Year’s?
The DNR invites Iowans to step outside and enjoy Iowa state parks and forests in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Visitors can ring in the New Year with the Parks Passport on their own or by joining park staff on a guided hike.
“First Day Hikes are a popular tradition in state parks, and the Park Passport is a great way for people to enjoy winter hikes,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.
Locally, First Day Hikes will be held at Bellevue State Park, Maquoketa Caves State Park and Mines of Spain Recreation Area near Dubuque.
• Bellevue State Park: The Friends of Bellevue State Park will be featuring two events from Friday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 1 with no specific times required. A Mitten Hunt will be held on the Deer Trail starting at the Dyas Unit shelter where hikers can find the missing mittens. Hot chocolate packets will be availble at the shelter as well. A Hot Chocolate Hike will also be geld in the Nelson Unit, where folks can hike to the Butterfly Garden and around the Meadow Trail to find hidden holiday mugs. Packages of hot chocolate will also be provided.
• Maquoketa Caves: Hike time is 9 a.m. Meet at the lower shelter house at 9688 Caves Road, Maquoketa. Hike around the woodland trail and under the natural bridge. This will be a moderate hike, please dress for the weather and if it is snowing or raining the hike will not be guided.
• Mines of Spain: Hike time is at noon, and folks can meet at E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights, Dubuque. The walk will be led by Dubuque County Conservation with refreshments provided by the Friends of Mines of Spain. Call the E.B. Lyons Nature Center at (563) 556-0620 to RSVP.
With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into more than 50 participating state parks and forests on the Park Passport from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. Visitors can explore as many parks as they wish -- every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a two-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park, Eldora. Some restrictions and fees apply.
Hikers can experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and spectacular views, beautiful settings and cultural treasures. Several parks and forests will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day, including some providing hot chocolate and snacks. Participants should dress for winter conditions.
More details on First Day Hikes, including a list of guided hikes with times and meeting locations, are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. The State Park Passport is free and can be downloaded onto mobile devices at https://explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport. Visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park on the Passport.
Participating parks and forests across the state are hosting First Day Hikes. They include Bellevue State Park, Backbone State Park, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, Cedar Rock, Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Lake Anita State Park, Ledges State Park, Maquoketa Caves State Park, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, Palisades-Kepler State Park, Pikes Peak State Park, Pilot Knob State Park, Prairie Rose State Park, Springbrook State Park, Stone State Park, Waubonsie State Park, Wildcat Den State Park, and Yellow River State Forest.
