First Day hikes open to public
Spend New Year’s Day on a hike in your favorite state park as part of the second annual First Day Hike Challenge.
Local hikes include:
Bellevue State Park: Visit the Friends of Bellevue State Park social media page for more details. Hikes start at multiple locations and are self-guided.
Mines of Spain: Hikes at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Meet at EB Lyons Nature Center. Guided hikes will be on the Pine Chapel and Lead Mine Trails and cover a short portion of the history of Mines of Spain. The hike will take 45-60 minutes. A self-guided hike will take place on the woodland walk. Stop by the center for refreshments afterward.
