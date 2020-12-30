Each year, Iowa state parks host guided hikes on Jan. 1 to kick off the new year. Because of COVID-19, the parks are offering a First Day Hike Challenge through the State Park Passport.
Check into more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Jan. 1, through the end of Sunday, Jan. 3. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a free two-night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park.
Local participating parks include Bellevue State Park, Maquoketa Caves State Park, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque County, and Wapsipinicon State Park near Anamosa.
In Bellevue, highlights of the First Day Hike include a single track ‘hidden trail’ at the Dyas Unit, as well as a hike on the Quarry Trail and Prairie Trails in the Nelson Unit.
Families can also participate in a special Scavenger Hunt at Bellevue State Park this weekend. Details of all these events can be found on page 16 of today’s Herald-Leader.
