A free, guided hike will take place at Bellevue State Park on New Year’s Day as part of America’s ‘First Day Hikes’ initiative. The Bellevue event will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1. Hikers should meet at the Dyas Unit Campground at 10 a.m., in appropriate attire with a drink to keep warm.
The approximately one-mile hike will take hikers around Bellevue State Park.
Folks are asked to dress for the weather. Call 563-690-8992 for more information.
