The first positive Covid-19 case occurred in the Bellevue Elementary last Friday (September 4, 2020) when a student tested positive.
Students are spread apart at 6-foot or more in most areas, including the classroom where the positive case occurred. "We were fortunate that we do not have to quarantine any students at this time that were in the class," said Superintendent Tom Meyer. "The key is our planning in classroom setup at the start of the year, and our teachers dedication to maintaining the 6 feet and keeping any short distance contact less than 15 minutes."
Marquette schools also reported one case last Friday (September 4, 2020). No other details were available.
