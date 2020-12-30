The Hartig Drug Company began administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to essential health care workers at Hartig locations in Bellevue and Preston last Tuesday, in coordination with Jackson County’s local public health authorities.
One of the first doses was given to Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD of Bellevue and administered by, Kevin D. McClimon, RPh at Hartig Drug’s Bellevue location. Vaccines were received in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and local public health officials.
Within the next few weeks, Hartig will administer Covid-19 vaccine in facilities and its pharmacies in partnership with local public health agencies, and the company expects to vaccinate hundreds of nursing home residents, staff, and health care workers.
Over the coming months Covid-19 vaccine will be available at additional Hartig locations in a phased approach consistent with local, state, and federal public health guidance and expertise.
Communities around the tri-state will receive the vaccine through a transparent process, with the first doses being offered to essential health care workers and residents of long-term health care facilities.
After tri-state health care workers and nursing home residents have had the opportunity to be vaccinated other essential workers (i.e., first responders) and high-risk individuals will be offered the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Hartig expects the vaccine to become more widely available to the general public by spring or early summer of 2021 which will be administered at no cost to patients.
“After months of planning and preparation, Hartig Drug is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to our fellow health care workers and vulnerable populations,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company. “With decades of experience administering vaccines, our pharmacists have the deep expertise to support federal, state and local public health agencies in this unprecedented effort to combat this pandemic.”
Hartig is supporting Operation Warp Speed, together with the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and state and local governments, to administer vaccines as quickly as possible to Americans. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general population at this time. The company will continue to follow federal and state guidance for future allocation and prioritization of vaccinations.
Hartig Drug is committed to being a trusted resource for its communities and will continue to keep the public informed. For more information and updates about Covid-19 and the vaccine visit www.hartigdrug.com/COVID-19.
