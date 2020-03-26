A case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Clinton County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), one individual in the age range from 41-60 is self-isolating at home.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said the hometown of the sick individual was not disclosed by the Department of Public health.
"The Department of Public Health is saying since community spread is being detected in Iowa, Illinois and across the world, they are treating this as community spread." Kness said.
"Nothing more about the individual will be shared for their privacy," Clinton County Emergency Management posted to its Facebook page at 5 p.m. "Please do not guess or speculate."
As of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 34 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 for a total of 179 positive cases. A total of 2,975 negative tests have been reported — a number that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
“While this is Clinton County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Manager, Michele Cullen. These actions include:
· Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time
· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm
· Staying home when ill.
Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
· You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND
· Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
· At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage coronavirus.iowa.gov/ or https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth
