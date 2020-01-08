Benjamin Dennis Kerr

Finley Hospital’s Family Birthing Suites welcomed the first baby of 2020 and the new decade in the early morning of January 1. Benjamin Dennis Kerr was welcomed into the world by his parents, Samantha Schumacher and Joshua Kerr, of Bellevue, IA, on January 1, 2020 at 4:25 a.m. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.