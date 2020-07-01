Officials from the City of Bellevue are reminding local citizens about the city’s fireworks ordinance that was approved by the city council.
The ordinance states that fireworks can only be used within the city limits from June 29 through July 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the day of the Heritage Days fireworks display, which has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19 the time allowed changes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Special permits for fireworks, however may be granted by city officials, but an application must be submitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.