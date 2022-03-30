A thief broke into a Maquoketa retail store last week and stole a handgun
The theft occurred before 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Theisen’s Farm and Home Store, located at 18195 Highway 64, Maquoketa.
No suspects were in police custody, according to Maquoketa Police Chief Brendan Zeimet.
A PerMar security operator called the Maquoketa Law Center to report a cash register alarm sounding inside Theisen’s at 2:52 a.m.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene in minutes, followed by city police officers.
Law enforcement found forced entry when they arrived on scene, said Zeimet, adding that an unknown blunt object was swung to break the window in front of the store. Windows inside the vestibule also were broken, confirming that someone had gained entry to the inside of the store, the chief said.
Officers called the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to bring a K-9 officer to help investigate the building before lawn enforcement building. Zeimet explained that the store’s large size and storage and shelving capacities made it critical to call in a K-9 officer. “It’s a much easier way to clear the building confidently with a police dog.”
Finding the store empty, officers and store staff discovered that a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was missing from a locked case used to secure firearms. They determined that only one firearm was taken and no other items such as ammunition, according to Zeimet, who said the theft posed no public safety risk.
Law enforcement officials reviewed surveillance from the store but did not have a suspect in custody in conjunction with the theft.
Officers entered the missing handgun’s description and serial number into the National Crime Information Center database, which is the U.S. control database for tracking criminal information. Should the gun be used in conjunction with a crime somewhere, for instance, it would show up in this database.
The theft appears isolated, Zeimet added, saying he was unaware of any rash of theft in the area.
A suspect could be charged with at least third-degree burglary in the case, the chief said.
