The Springbrook Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Monday, February 28 at 3:55 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 116 West Main St., they found a house with smoke and flames coming from the front enclosed porch.
Bellevue and Andrew fire departments were immediately dispatched for mutual aid for manpower and water assistance. Although the fire was brought under control, the house suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, and losses were considered to be more than $50,000.
Firemen remained at the scene for two and one half hours. No one was injured in the fire, although one dog perished inside the house.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control, and Alliant Energy was called to secure the electrical and gas systems.
Springbrook Fire Department members say they wish to thank all individuals and organizations who assisted them with the call. Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Springbrook Fire Chief Dan Zeimet reported that an electrical space heater was under suspicion.
