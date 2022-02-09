He watched his father sprint into burning buildings then followed in his footsteps.
Now after 25 years as Preston’s fire chief, Bill Yaddof passed the symbolic ax to the next generation.
He concluded his duties at the end of 2021 when he decided not to run for chief again.
“I decided it’s time to get the younger generation involved,” said Yaddof, who intends to remain working as a firefighter.
And the chiefdom is staying in the family – somewhat. The firefighters elected Landon Ruchotzke to take on the responsibilities. Yaddof and Ruchotzke’s fathers are first cousins.
“He’ll do a good job, I know he will,” said Yaddof, whom Ruchotzke asked to assist him as he learns the ropes. “He can really think outside the box.”
The feeling is mutual, Ruchotzke said.
A family tradition
Yaddof trained and joined the Preston Fire Department in October 1977, straight out of high school.
“Why? I don’t know, I just decided I wanted to,” Yaddof recalled.
His father’s influence might have played a role in the decision. Elmer Yaddof Jr. also volunteered with the Preston Fire Department for a number of decades. For a brief time, Yaddof’s own son also wore the uniform, rounding out three generations.
In 1996, fellow firefighters suggested that he run for fire chief. In Preston and numerous other volunteer departments, active members of the department elect a chief, a secretary, and other officers every November.
“‘Why not run for chief?’ the guys asked me. I tell you, up until the night of the election I hadn’t made up my mind whether to run. I told them, ‘If you guys will help me, I’ll do it,’” Yaddof recalled.
And so he did.
The fire chief’s duties generally consist of being on scene at all fires, handling public relations, and conducting regular department meetings.
“Being chief, it’s way simple to run your guys at the scene of a fire,” Yaddof said. But behind the scenes, “you have to make sure everything’s ordered, make sure everyone’s following national fire protocols, and state and OSHA guidelines, and work with the city council.”
That pertains to the entire department, which now consists of 15 to 20 active firefighters as well as some lifetime members and others.
Yaddof’s transition to chief initially proved a bit tricky.
“I was the one who always loved going into the burning house. That was me — the hotter the better, I told everyone,” he recalled. “I enjoyed the adrenaline. I was always the first one with my air pack on and running in.”
That changed on his first call as chief.
“It was hard to stand back and look at the whole picture and call in the proper people,” he said. “Now it’s, ‘Come on, guys. Use your head. We’re here to do the best we can, not to kill ourselves.’
“My style has been a laid-back philosophy of ‘you guys know what to do, go do it.’ I’m not going to micromanage.”
Of course, numerous changes over the last 25 years have made the mechanics of firefighting more challenging — things such as increased training hours.
“But it’s always been family first for me and my guys,” Yaddof emphasized.
Those changes may lead to struggles down the road, he said, foreseeing a time when many of the small-town Jackson County and surrounding fire departments will merge out of financial need and a shortage of firefighters.
He advanced the department in numerous ways as chief, including first investing in walkie-talkies so everyone could communicate. Through budgeting and flipping numerous pancakes and other fundraisers, he helped expand the station’s fleet from six fire trucks to eight.
Through his foresight, Preston has the only light tower in Jackson County, putting a trailer together with a light tower on it that will light up at least a 30-foot area, which can be crucial during a nighttime fire scene.
During his tenure, he installed a storm siren in Spragueville, another town to which the Preston Fire Department provides fire protection. And about three years ago through more budgeting, he got the fire department to pay for dress uniforms for firefighters to wear on special occasions.
Yaddof said he also implemented automatic aid with Miles, “so when we get called out, they do, too.” The practice spread across the county.
Scorching memories
Preston firefighters respond to an average of 40 fire calls a year. Some fire calls emblazoned themselves on Yaddof’s memory – whether tragic or somewhat absurd.
“I’ll always remember the Maquoketa downtown fire,” he said, recalling the subzero temperatures and towering flames that consumed half a block on Jan. 19, 2008. More than two dozen area fire departments battled the blaze, which left an impenetrable coating of ice and destruction in its wake.
In the years before he was chief, he remembered a fire at Orva’s bar in downtown Preston.
“It was weird — they said it was on fire and we went down there with our uniforms and air packs on and had to tell the people sitting at the bar to get out,” Yaddof said, shaking his head.
“You see a lot and there are always a couple things you always remember. You just have to talk about it. Talk about it. It helps,” he said.
“It’s tough getting those middle-of-the-night calls, especially if it was a bad one. You get home and you just lay in bed and relive it. It’s hard to sleep.”
Standing outside the fire
Yaddof’s various career choices accommodated the unpredictable schedules of firefighters.
He worked with his dad in their bee business for about 30 years, then pursued a job at Guardian Glass for a couple years. The 63-year-old spent the last 20 years delivering propane.
He and wife Janet, who will retire next year from a career as a letter carrier, plan to spend more time with friends and family. That includes driving their new motor home to Arizona each year for a couple months, spending time with his mom there and taking a break from Iowa’s deep freeze.
Yaddof is enjoying retirement, helping his four kids and nine grandkids with various project, hunting, and camping.
He got called away from numerous holiday meals and kids’ events to respond to emergencies.
“My wife Janet, I don’t know how I’d do it without her. I spent a lot of time away,” he said.
He plans to say on the department because he’d miss it too much.
“All in all, I think I have a great bunch of guys,” Yaddof said. “I enjoyed the brotherhood of it — the guys, the other departments. You meet a lot of good people and have a lot of friends out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.