Springbrook Fire and Rescue will host its annual Fall Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 3, with serving from 7 a.m. to noon at the Springbrook Fire Station.  On the menu is all-you-can-eat sausage, pancakes and eggs.  Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12. Preschoolers may eat for no charge. All proceeds go to Springbrook Fire and Rescue for equipment and training.