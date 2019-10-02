Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren found no evidence of criminal conduct by the Maquoketa Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the June 15 death of Drew Edwards of Maquoketa.
Edwards, 22, died during an incident in which he was fighting with law enforcement after officers responded to a 911 call at about 7 a.m. at West Apple Street. A Taser was used in the struggle, during which Edwards became unresponsive. Maquoketa officer Mike Owen and Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder were the first to respond and engage Edwards. Maquoketa Police Chief Brad Koranda and Assistant Chief Brendan Zeimet arrived on the scene as backup. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled cardiac arrest as Edwards’ cause of death, and toxicology results showed multiple drugs in Edwards’ system.
Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport requested that the incident be reviewed by another prosecuting attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.