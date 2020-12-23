The last crop report for the season closed the book on a roller coaster year for Iowa growers, with most farmers finishing harvest early.
“Despite some challenging weather conditions this growing season, the majority of farmers wrapped up harvest three weeks sooner than normal,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
A stretch of unseasonably warm and dry conditions in November allowed many farmers to finish.
That followed some unseasonably cold and wet weather before Halloween. With about 65 percent of the corn harvest and 90 percent of the soybean harvest completed in mid-October, snowfall brought field work to a halt for some local farmers. However, the moisture was good for soil conditions heading into 2021, Naig said.
As of the Nov. 30 crop progress report, the last of the year, only one percent of the state’s corn was not harvested. Most of that was in the southern third of the state.
The Aug. 10 derecho pushed some farmers into action early to try and salvage downed corn before disease set in.
Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with the Iowa State Extension, said the early start allowed for a careful, methodical harvest, because in some fields, the crop could be harvested in only one direction.
In general, both beans and corn posted better-than-expected yields across eastern Iowa, Schmitt said.
Corn yields still weren’t at the levels seen before 2019. But considering the growing season’s optimal first handful of months, they could have been better — or worse, depending on perspective and geographical location. Schmitt said his fields were under 200 bushel per acre for the second time in a row — and the second time ever.
David Frett, location manager of River Valley in DeWitt and Donahue, said the Aug. 10 derecho knocked the life out of corn that on Aug. 9 looked promising.
Jackson County’s yield estimates were more favorable than those in Clinton County where the derecho hit harder, said Joseph Bullock, of Bullocks, Inc. in Maquoketa.
“It’s all over the board, but for the most part (corn yields are) over 200 (bushel per acre),” he said.
The latest forecasts published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were for November; the number said state-wide yield production was 184 bushel per acre, significantly down from the 198 bushel per acre harvested in 2019.
“I would say it’s down slightly in Jackson from the last couple years, but not down significantly,” said Bullock, who owns the grain service along with his parents, Linda and Joe Bullock.
Grain prices have jumped since August, which is a bright spot in a difficult year.
“No one would have guessed in July and August that markets would have gone up as much as they have,” said Ryan Drollette, Farm Management Specialist with the Iowa State Extension Office.
Strength in international markets has fueled the bump.
Farmers are now turning their attention to next season, Naig said.
Some corn fields damaged by the derecho remain to be disked down. Extra tillage is being done by some farmers out of concern for volunteer corn in 2021 due to damaged corn this crop year.
