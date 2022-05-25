The Bellevue Municipal Swimming Pool, which will open for the season on Tuesday, May 31, was filled with water last Thursday and Friday, just as it has been since 1965 (with the exception of the 2020 year of course).
The pool was first inspected for any leaks or issues and then filled with 170,000 gallons of water drawn from a nearby city fire hydrant. All the appropriate chemicals were then added.
It takes approximately 17 hours to fill up the pool, according to now retired Bellevue Utility worker Steve Engelman.
While the new Friends of the Bellevue Pool group volunteered to get the longtime facility ready to open this year, conducting painting, cleaning and maintenance, there are other folks behind the scenes who have kept the facility up-to-par over the decades since it was first constructed.
In fact while the pool is 57 years old, it has consistently passed state inspections for water quality and cleanliness year after year.
Engelman (known to many as ‘Ink’) has been the certified pool operator since 1993 and has kept the water clean and the mechanics of the facility running well. He took a state exam every five years and obtained CEU training hours each year to keep up on any new pool regulations.
Now, Friends of the Pool members Mark Mueller and Marilyn Ruggeberg have also taken and passed the state exam and will take over duties as certified pool operators for Engelman, as he eases into full retirement.
Constructed in 1965 at a cost of $72,000 ($586,000 in today’s dollars according to the Consumer Price Index), the Bellevue pool is a sturdy and still in pretty good shape.
The pool itself was constructed with reinforced concrete, and the bathhouse of concrete block. Outside piping and inside piping are made of cast iron and copper.
The main system is an open vacuum diatomite pool level filter with a gas chlorination disinfection system.
The filtering equipment in the basement area of the main building is also from 1965, but still works quite well.
“If we run into mechanical problems with the original equipment, we get a lot of help from John Kieffer, who lives right across the street,” said Engelman.
Engelman noted that the Bellevue Municipal Pool gets inspected ever year by state and county officials.
Many folks in town will remember back in the late 1960s and 1970s, the Bellevue pool was a hub of activity. Folks came regularly from all over the county; and students from Preston and Maquoketa used to be bussed to town for swimming lessons.
Engelman added another important point about the municipal pool – the value of being able to take swimming lessons, which are offered once again this year,
The days of operation for the pool this year will be Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. for the general public, while water aerobics will take place at the pool Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
