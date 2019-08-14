The Bellevue Fire Department will be out on the streets on Friday, Aug. 30 conducting the annual ‘Fill-the-Boot’ campaign in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Fire fighters will be asking for donations in exchange for stickers from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank; and from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bender’s Foods. Those who donate will receive a special MDA sticker.
Last year, the department rasied over $1,300 for the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.