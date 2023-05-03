Fifth-graders at Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools took part in the annual D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduation held at the Marquette Catholic Schools last week.
Paige Lampe, a graduate of Marquette High School and now a fifth grade teacher there, served as the guest speaker for the special 2023 graduation, which was the 32nd class to graduate the longtime program. Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder has been the instructor of the class for 31 of those years and was Lampe’s instructor as well. The very first D.A.R.E graduating class in Bellevue was in 1992.
Dozens of young students from both school districts earned their D.A.R.E. certifications and several read essays of what they have learned from the course.
Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) is an international substance abuse prevention education program that seeks to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior.
It was founded in Los Angeles in 1983 as a joint initiative of ex-LAPD chief Daryl Gates and the Los Angeles Unified School District as a demand-side drug control strategy of the War on Drugs.
Students who enter the program sign a pledge not to use drugs or join gangs and are informed by local police officers about the government's beliefs about the dangers of recreational drug use in an interactive in-school curriculum which lasts ten weeks.
According to the D.A.R.E. website, 36 million children around the world —26 million in the U.S. — are part of the program. The program is implemented in 75 percent of the nation's school districts, and 43 countries around the world. D.A.R.E. was one of the first national programs promoting zero tolerance.
In Bellevue, it is estimated that over 1,600 students have participated in the D.A.R.E. program over the past three decades.
