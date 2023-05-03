Fifth-graders at Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools took part in the annual D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduation held at the Marquette Catholic Schools last week.

Paige Lampe, a graduate of Marquette High School and now a fifth grade teacher there, served as the guest speaker for the special 2023 graduation, which was the 32nd class to graduate the longtime program. Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder has been the instructor of the class for 31 of those years and was Lampe’s instructor as well. The very first D.A.R.E graduating class in Bellevue was  in 1992.