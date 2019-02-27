Fidelity Bank & Trust has announced that scholarship applications are now available for the 2019 College Scholarship Program.
The forms are available at all locations of Fidelity Bank & Trust or visit www.bankfidelity.bank.
Applications must be returned by March 31, 2019.
Under the program, eighteen $500 scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors who plan to attend a two or four year college or vocational school. The students and their parents are not required to be Fidelity Bank & Trust customers.
The scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic standing, extra curricular activities, community involvement, financial need and a short essay on why the individual should be considered for this scholarship.
Interested high school students should contact their high school guidance office or Fidelity Bank & Trust for further assistance in completing the scholarship application.
Scholarship winners will be announced in early April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.