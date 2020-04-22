Jim Kennedy, Jr., President of Fidelity Company, recently announced last week Fidelity Bank & Trust would be contributing $150,000 bank-wide for staff to share in the 30 hometowns served by the community bank, including Bellevue.
“As an essential service in our hometowns, we are thankful for such dedicated employees to serve our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Kennedy. “We are all affected by this pandemic. Who better to help our local economies than our employees that live and work in their own communities? We are asking our employees to help family, friends and local businesses. Every act of kindness has a ripple effect.” added Kennedy.
Community banks continue to play a key role in the vitality of our small businesses, farmers and neighborhoods during this global pandemic. Access to money and credit throughout the duration of this crisis are critical and bankers are working tirelessly to help customers navigate emergency loan programs and funding options available.
As a Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender, Fidelity Bank & Trust bankers have been processing applications for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), a $349 billion program providing forgivable loans to small businesses and incentivizing them to retain/rehire employees laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting this capital into the hands of small businesses is essential to keeping those in our hometowns employed. We have a great team of people working round the clock to get access to these funds for our clients,” said Kennedy. “To date, we have processed more than 400 applications totaling over $45 million.”
Additionally, Fidelity Bank & Trust branches are supporting local efforts in their communities in ways that are as unique as the 30 communities they serve. They are donating their time to help at the local food pantries and schools. They are subsidizing meals at local restaurants. They are handing out gift cards, $2 bills and even toilet paper.
“It is very moving to hear what our bankers are doing in their hometowns,” said Kennedy. “We know our success is tied directly to the success of our customers and communities. Our hometowns are resilient, but we want to help get them through this trying time and will continue to be a part of the effort.” added Kennedy.
