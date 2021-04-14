Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.
Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible, according to a statement on FEMA’s website. In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, people must meet these conditions:
The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia; the death certificate must indicate death attributed to COVID-19; and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
In April, FEMA will begin accepting applications in April. Gather documentation such as: the official death certificate; funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened; proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.
Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.