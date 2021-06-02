Pete and Rosie Feller of Preston, Iowa, along with their children, invite you to help celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 11, 2021.
An open house reception will be held at the Preston Town Hall from 3:30-6:00 PM. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
Omer Feller of Springbrook, Iowa and the former Rosemary Till of Andrew, Iowa, were married June 5th, 1951 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew.
Their children are Larry (Carol), both deceased, of Bellevue, Iowa; Mike (Laura) of Chesterton, IN; Greg (Lisa) of Pekin, IL; Paul (Mary) of Greenwood, IN; Linda (Dean) of Keota, IA; and Steve (Angie) of Preston, IA. They have 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with another expected this fall.
Cards may be mailed to 103 N Orin, Preston, IA 52069. The couple requests no gifts.
